Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FIU: '579 STRs'

Aqela Susu
Friday, March 31, 2017

THE Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) received 579 suspicious transaction reports to the value of $74.4 million last year.

This was revealed by FIU director Razim Buksh during their presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

Mr Buksh said this was an average value of $128,968 per suspicious transactions.

However, he said, it should be noted that not all these suspicious transactions were criminal in nature.

"This shows that there are some scrupulous illegitimate, unlawful and unwarranted transactions happening in our financial systems," he said.

The result of the unit's analysis of suspicious transaction reports (STR) are then disseminated to relevant law enforcement agencies in a case dissemination report (CDR).

Mr Buksh said 195 CDRs were referred to the law enforcement agencies last year.

He said between January and December last year, the value of CDRs issued to law enforcement agencies was $113.5m to the Fiji Revenue Customs Authority (FRCA) for tax evasions, $8.44m to FRCA for Customs and $73.21m to police.

"The top crimes in Fiji which generate proceeds that are available for laundering in and throughout Fiji's financial systems are drug trafficking, tax evasion fraud, deception and fraud, corruption and cybercrime."

Mr Buksh said one of the biggest challenges faced by the unit was the changing and evolving domestic and global crime landscape and risks.

"Criminals are getting more sophisticated in their mode of operation.

"There is increasing use of the internet and technology to carry out their criminal activities," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. NFP faces exclusion
  6. Alleged theft in school
  7. BMS builds challenge
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. Communicate for unity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)