FIU: '579 STRs'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Intelligence Unit director Razim Buksh (right) makes his way from the Standing Committee meeting in Suva. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) received 579 suspicious transaction reports to the value of $74.4 million last year.

This was revealed by FIU director Razim Buksh during their presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

Mr Buksh said this was an average value of $128,968 per suspicious transactions.

However, he said, it should be noted that not all these suspicious transactions were criminal in nature.

"This shows that there are some scrupulous illegitimate, unlawful and unwarranted transactions happening in our financial systems," he said.

The result of the unit's analysis of suspicious transaction reports (STR) are then disseminated to relevant law enforcement agencies in a case dissemination report (CDR).

Mr Buksh said 195 CDRs were referred to the law enforcement agencies last year.

He said between January and December last year, the value of CDRs issued to law enforcement agencies was $113.5m to the Fiji Revenue Customs Authority (FRCA) for tax evasions, $8.44m to FRCA for Customs and $73.21m to police.

"The top crimes in Fiji which generate proceeds that are available for laundering in and throughout Fiji's financial systems are drug trafficking, tax evasion fraud, deception and fraud, corruption and cybercrime."

Mr Buksh said one of the biggest challenges faced by the unit was the changing and evolving domestic and global crime landscape and risks.

"Criminals are getting more sophisticated in their mode of operation.

"There is increasing use of the internet and technology to carry out their criminal activities," he said.