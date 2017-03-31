Usamate hears of job concern at forum

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Company representatives attend the National Employment Centre's Employers' Awareness Forum in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A 23-YEAR-OLD Ba man approached Minister for Employment Jone Usamate and told him the difficulties people with disabilities faced when seeking employment.

Krishneel Naicker said he was a Fiji National University graduate in information systems, but all the jobs he has held since graduating in 2013 were on a contract basis.

The minister was in Ba yesterday for an employer's forum.

Mr Naicker said his first job lasted a year.

"My next job with a mobile network company lasted three months and then I worked for a Government department for three months only because that was the term of that contract," he said.

"My issue is when I look for work, the companies tell me that I should come through the National Employment Centre if I want to be hired.

"I have already done my training and have work experience. What kind of protection do people like me have? Does this mean I will be moving from company to company for six months at a time for $60 a week?"

"This is the part that really saddens me because I am a capable person and my recruitment should not be judged by my visual disability.

"I need to survive like anyone else so keeping me in NEC earning $60 a week with different employers — I don't know how long for — really scares and saddens me because the cost of living is high," said Mr Naicker.

Mr Usamate said Government had put in place various programs that encourage the recruitment and hiring of people with disabilities.

"The obligation is on employers to open up doors to people with disabilities and treat them correctly," he said.

"As a government, we will focus on employment, on trying to get people employed.

"But at the end of the day it is the employers who must make a conscious choice.

"What I would say to the business community is to think about disabled people, they are also human beings. Just because they lack in one thing or another doesn't mean they should be treated differently."

Mr Usamate said employees drawn from the NEC were meant to be employed for six months only.

"The purpose of attachment is for them to get the work experience then after that they should not be on $60 for ever.

"That's how NEC is designed and it should not be abused. The ministry's focus is always on social justice. People should get what they're supposed to get. Take attachees, but please don't exploit them."