New mall opens in Sugar City

MEMBERS of the publc rushed to the opening of two premium Tappoo outlets at TappooCity Lautoka yesterday, many thrilled to be shopping at the multi-million dollar mall.

The retail giant's specialty shops — Nike, Billabong, Novo and Jeanswest — proved to be a crowd favourite.

Tappoo Group of Companies executive director Mahendra Tappoo said they were happy with the response on the first day.

"We are happy to say that we have delivered what we had promised and that was a five-star shopping mall for the people of Lautoka and the Western Division," he said.

"The response is great. We are really pleased to see such a great turnout."

Mr Tappoo said people in the Western Division would be able to access some of the most high end brand names right at their doorstep.

"The specialty shops are something unique for Lautoka. We are proud to bring these high end brands to our local people. The brands are all international renowned brands," he said.

"The reason for the success of these international renowned brands is that they are quality merchandise and they give value for money."

"That is what people recognise and appreciate and those brands are here at our Tappoo stores.

"Our customers will find there are price ranges to suit every pocket and that's why we are successful in selling quality high end branded products."

Life Cinema and Gloria Jean's Coffees have also

Yet to open are the International Food Court, a supermarket and speciality shops including a pharmacy, insurance office, liquor and wines, cosmetics and a hair, beauty and nail shop.