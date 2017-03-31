Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Friday 31 March

New service flights

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, March 31, 2017

FIJI Airways has extended its seasonal San Francisco flights from Nadi International Airport to a year round service after a successful 12 months of operations.

The new service will see an increase in services from two to three per week during the peak seasons from June through to August and December.

Airline managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the expansion represented the company's position as a premier carrier for Fiji and the South Pacific as well as being a gateway carrier to Australia and New Zealand.

"We are buoyed by the increasing demand from business, leisure and visiting friends/family (VFR) segments to the South Pacific and beyond from the San Francisco Bay Area and the greater Northwest," he said in a statement. San Francisco International Airport director Ivar Satero said they were thrilled that Fiji Airways chose San Francisco for expanded year round service.

"This move validates the strong market for nonstop flights between San Francisco and Fiji and we are pleased that our customers can now enjoy Fiji Airways' award-winning service year-round," he said.

Fiji Airways' San Francisco to Nadi flight will depart 11pm (local time) arriving in Nadi at 5.10am (local time, plus 2 days).

The flight will depart Nadi at 10.15pm (local time), arriving in San Francisco at 1.45pm (local time) the same day.








