$500k to benefit farmers

+ Enlarge this image Cane farmers in the North attend the annual general meeting at the Labasa Civic Centre yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Labasa Cane Producers Association's $1.1 million 2017 Fairtrade Development Plan proposed by the association was approved by its general assembly yesterday.

Speaking during the association's annual general meeting yesterday, association executive manager Rajneel Raj said more than $500,000 from this year's budget was expected to benefit farmers.

Mr Raj said the plan was based on the needs analysis that they carried out over the past years.

"The plan is also based on the budget amount of money we have in our operational account," he said.

"For the pre-harvest assistance for farmers this year we have budgeted $150,000. Of the budget money $490,000 will be allocated to weedicide subsidy for farmers."

Ms Raj said $1000 had been put aside for environment management plans, which would involve conducting refresher courses for farmers on the issue.

"During previous years we used to have an allocation of $50,000 for the management plans," he said.

"This year the association has also budgeted $50,000 for community development projects.

"As such each sector would be receiving $5000 for their development projects."

Mr Raj said the respective sectors could apply for their allocated budget of $5000 to fund projects they have identified for their respective communities.

"According to the plan farmers have been allocated $500 for the death of close family members," he said.

The Fairtrade Development Plan will determine funds from the distribution of Fairtrade funds as per the association's plans for 2017.