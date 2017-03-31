Police wait for NFA

/ Front page / News

POLICE will not consider alleged arson for the recent fire incident in Labasa until it receives the report from the National Fire Authority.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were conducting their own investigations into the incident that claimed the lives of three sisters last Friday.

But the family was glad to have received a $1000 cheque from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation yesterday. Karuna Devi and Rajesh Kumar, the parents of the three sisters, have described the help as a blessing.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said losing loved ones to such fire incidents would certainly traumatise families.

Rishab Kumar, the brother of the three victims who survived the incident, is still admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

Ms Bhatnagar said through a partnership with relevant stakeholders, the ministry would look at ways to further assist these families.

She advised them to seek counselling services from the Department of Social Welfare should they feel the need.

"The Ministry is also calling on potential donors to come forward and provide support in whichever way they can to help these families," she said.