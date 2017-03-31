Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police wait for NFA

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 31, 2017

POLICE will not consider alleged arson for the recent fire incident in Labasa until it receives the report from the National Fire Authority.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were conducting their own investigations into the incident that claimed the lives of three sisters last Friday.

But the family was glad to have received a $1000 cheque from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation yesterday. Karuna Devi and Rajesh Kumar, the parents of the three sisters, have described the help as a blessing.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said losing loved ones to such fire incidents would certainly traumatise families.

Rishab Kumar, the brother of the three victims who survived the incident, is still admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

Ms Bhatnagar said through a partnership with relevant stakeholders, the ministry would look at ways to further assist these families.

She advised them to seek counselling services from the Department of Social Welfare should they feel the need.

"The Ministry is also calling on potential donors to come forward and provide support in whichever way they can to help these families," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. NFP faces exclusion
  6. Alleged theft in school
  7. BMS builds challenge
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. Communicate for unity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)