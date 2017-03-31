Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Friday 31 March

Alleged theft in school

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 31, 2017

THE theft of two bags at a secondary school in the Northern Division is being investigated.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education confirmed investigations following concerns raised by parents.

The ministry's permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said such immoral actions should not be condoned by school heads and management.

"We will carry out our investigation and students, if found guilty, will be taken to task," Mr Tiko said.

"The ministry has a student behaviour management policy, but thefts and bullying and other serious offences are treated with zero tolerance if evidence is provided."

When contacted yesterday the school's board chairman said he was in Bua and could not comment.

However, he said, he would meet the school's principal today to discuss the matter.

Two bags, worth $100 each were allegedly stolen from classrooms during school hours.

It is understood that the classrooms were empty when the bags were allegedly stolen.

A concerned parent told this newspaper that his daughter's $98 worth Asics computer bag recently went missing from her classroom.

He said the same culprit had also stolen an expensive water bottle belonging to his daughter which was brought from the US by relatives.

"This is unacceptable because the principal of the school needs to address this student and take them to task," he said.

"The problem with schools in Fiji is they fail to nip the problem in the bud once it starts and not responding to this type of situations just encourages them."








