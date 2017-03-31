Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Sugar sales to UK, Netherlands, Romania

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 31, 2017

LAST year, Tate & Lyle Sugars purchased 5033.33 metric tonnes of sugar from the Labasa Mill.

In his annual report, Labasa Cane Producer Association executive manager Rajneel Raj revealed that the British sugar buying company had earlier bought 3333.33 metric tonnes of sugar in July 2016 before it bought an additional 1700 metric tonnes in October last year.

Mr Raj said later in October, another 1700 metric tonnes of sugar was sold to a market in the Netherlands. "In future we are looking towards the sale of sugar to the Agrana market in Romania and, therefore, it is important that we maintain our Fairtrade certification," he said. "As part of the association's outlook for this year the association has moved towards income generating investment because of the instability of Fairtrade sugar markets.

"Later in 2016 an investment committee was formed to decide on the best investment the association could have in place."

Mr Raj said according to a needs analysis report carried out by the association, most of the sugarcane gangs ranked the purchase of mechanical harvesters as a top priority for the association to invest in this year. "Therefore, the association purchased two mechanical investors from India this year, which are more highly featured and suitable for local conditions," he said.

"The FLO-CERT audit, which offers the certification & verification of Fairtrade, is expected to begin this year as there was none carried out last year. "Therefore, we expect members to be in compliance of the Fairtrade standard because it suits their living and working conditions."








