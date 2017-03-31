FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard of a know-it-all boy who is always up to mischief when in class.

One day the teacher was having a spelling test and went around the room picking students at random.

Teacher: Sam, spell cat.

Sam: Cat ... C A T.

Teacher: Tomasi spell house.

Tomasi: House .... H O U S E."

This went on for a while and this particular boy got bored and was up to mischief.

Beachcomber heard the teacher caught him unaware when she suddenly said, "William spell egg."

William was caught off guard and answered, "Yes madam?"

The teacher repeated, "Spell egg."

William in his haste and fear of spelling it wrong blurted out, "Egg... E egg egg."

Beachcomber heard the phrase is only in Savusavu ... "Egg...E egg egg"