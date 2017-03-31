Family of five hit with string of tragedies

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pravin Lata (left) with her mother in law Phul Wati and brother Baljeet Singh at the site of their house which was destroyed by fire few weeks ago in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A FAMILY in Ba has had a string of bad luck this year.

The family of five from Bala St has had to contend with a house fire, a serious illness and then this week the death of their youngest child.

Family patriarch Pravin Kumar, 53, is a police officer who has not been to work since December last year after he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Last month, Mr Kumar was preparing to leave for India for treatment when the family suffered another tragedy.

"We lost our house in a fire earlier this month," he said.

"Everything was destroyed.

"We were lucky to escape."

He said the family was still recovering from the incident when they were taken through another painful experience this week.

Mr Kumar lost his youngest daughter Manshika Rinal, 12, to injuries sustained in a car accident.

"First I lose my house and now I lost my daughter," he said.

According to police, the 12-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a retired schoolteacher.

The vehicle landed in the Elevuka Creek about 6pm on Monday while reversing.

"The 12-year-old passenger was rescued by members of the public, conveyed to Ba Mission hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital," said police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

"She passed away yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Once the post-mortem is conducted and all relevant statements and reports gathered, we will bring the driver in for questioning," Ms Naisoro said.

Mr Kumar said his youngest daughter was an energetic young girl despite growing up with Down syndrome.

Despite the problems Mr Kumar and his family face, he is hopeful that his illness will be treated when he finally departs for India.

He said while they were looking forward to the treatment, getting back on their feet would be a long and strenuous journey.