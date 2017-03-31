Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

A-G: Communicate well with children

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, March 31, 2017

ACTING Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says parents must use empowering language when communicating with their children.

"When we communicate with them, we must talk about those issues from a sense of empowerment," he said.

"If they plan their lives, if they have children at the right age, then they will be able to support their child a lot better, they will be able to get the support from their family a lot better, they will be able to have a high level of income.

"These are the kind of language that we must be able to use to engage with our children."

He made the comments while opening the Catholic Headteachers, Principals and Managers Conference held at St Joseph's Secondary School hall in Suva yesterday.

"There is a need for us to work closely with communities and parents so a certain child can be taught with the right principles and values in life and I think generally, most of us are in the same age group, when we were in high school, the demographic composition was very different," he said.

"When we were in high school we did not have mobile phones, we did not have that level of technology that is available today.

"That has an enormous impact on how we need to interact with these students on how Government needs to be able to deal with issues that will emanate because of those demographic changes."

Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said those were some of the realities that were needed to be talked about.








