Nurses 'can rejoin'

NURSES who have left Fiji can rejoin the nursing workforce upon their return.

Director Nursing Selina Waqa confirmed this in an interview yesterday and said Government would use the services of nurses who had left for greener pastures, but have now returned to Fiji.

Ms Waqa said this would be done as a means of addressing nurses shortage in the country.

"There is a return migration happening so there is a list of nurses who call us every day and ask when they'll be employed," she said.

"The system has cha­nged. It's now open merit recruitment, so we are following the processes."

She said the number of nurses in the country would be reviewed next year in order to determine the vacant positions yet to be filled.

"We are not very keen to get overseas nurses because we have the numbers here and those who want to be employed here in the country, we will have to deal with that first."

Ms Waqa said the ministry was working on the nurse to population ratio and that was to achieve 40 nurses per 10,000 population by next year, because Fiji currently has 38 nurses per 10,000 population.

"We are expanding, the health services are expanding, we are building health facilities, our existing services are expanding and we are bringing in specialist services," she said.

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar told the National Nursing Scientific Symposium at The Pearl South Pacific Resort yesterday that Government managed the increase of an additional 1300 new nursing positions during the past few years.