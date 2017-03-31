/ Front page / News

A BACTERIAL infection outbreak at Lautoka Hospital's maternity unit resulted in the transfer of newborn babies and their mothers to a separate room.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, confirmed this yesterday when asked about pictures on social media of mothers with their newborn babies sleeping on mattresses on the floor at the maternity unit.

"We had an infection outbreak in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) at Lautoka and that was the control measure put up by the manager to transfer the mothers to the other room," she said.

"Initially, where mothers were supposed to be kept, that room had to be cleared out to accommodate our babies."

Ms Akbar said it was the babies who were affected when there was an infection outbreak.

"Mothers were shifted to the room where the pictures were taken to make room for our babies and that is a short-term solution and hopefully we are able to shift the mothers back to their rooms.""It is a bacterial infection so we had to remove the babies from the room so the only space available was where the mothers were accommodated, so the mothers had to be shifted to accommodate the babies and that's why they were kept there. It is not about shortage of beds but a control prevention strategy so that our babies could be safe."

Ms Akbar said this would be the case until the infection was controlled, and added that extra beds had been arranged.

"But we are still waiting for the new beds to arrive from overseas so that no mother sleeps on the floor."

Ms Akbar said people should not fear victimisation. "If people are not happy with our services, they can raise it and we will look into it. We do not victimise, we are here to serve people."

Early this month, the NICU at CWM Hospital had to close because of a bacterial infection outbreak.

...

When asked for how long the situation would exist, Ms Akbar said, "I am not sure as long as we have the infection under control and then we will be able to go back to normality and the issue with maternity beds,

for.

.

we have made arrangements for extra beds to be accommodated in hospitals so that is sorted."

"I do understand we have some shortfalls but every day we are trying to fit in those gaps so that the level of services delivered to our people is fulfilled," she said.

Early this month, the NICU at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva had to close because of a bacterial infection outbreak.

,......is ever asked to

.......the mothers were advised of the situation and