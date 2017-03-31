First timer wins blue ribbon

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Ratu Sukuna Memorial School cheering squad. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 9:06AM THERE is a confusion over how fast he ran with some time keepers clocking him at the same speed as the South Pacifics fastest but what is clear is Rusiate Rasigatale is definitely one to watch at next months Coca Cola National Championship.

The 19 year old Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student won gold in the Blue Ribbon event at last night's Suva Zone 1 athletics meet.

When he was interviewed immediately after winning the race, officials said he had stopped the clock at 10.46seconds.

When The Fiji Times clarified with meet managers at the end of the event they placed him at just below 11 seconds.

For the Rewan native, winning the Blue ribbon involved a rugby miracle.

"I have always been a jumper because running would always injure my thigh. But last year I started playing rugby for a Nabua club and my coach suggested a new off season training regiment," Rasigatale said.

The rugby training gave him the power in the legs he needed to run all the way to a gold medal in the senior boys 100m catergory in his first year in the event.

"I am so happy after this win and I just want to thank my school teachers and my rugby coaches for believing in me and supporting me."

While he was excited to win the event, Rasigatale has his heart set on a rugby career as a centre.