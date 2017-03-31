Fiji Time: 9:49 AM on Friday 31 March

Communicate for unity

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 8:42AM NAURUAN teenager Kazma Appi employed disciplinarian tactics to ensure his squad would win the Suva Zone 1 athletics competition for Nasinu Secondary School.

The 19 year old said this was the secret to their retain the boys division title with a 13 Gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze win last night.
Appi said being deputy head boy of the school also helped him execute 'commands that they just listened to."
"I believe our strength is communication and unity," Appi said.
"At first some students found it hard to listen but I was tough on them and gave them some strong words."
Appi said it didn't take long after that for the squad to communicate better and for the team to unite.
"Our teachers and old scholars were very supportive, they were the ones training us and making sure we had equipment, refreshments and supplies to help us today."








