BMS builds challenge

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 8:32AM BALLANTINE memorial school continued domination of the girls division of the Suva Zone 1 athletics competition winning fourth year in a row last night.

In a day and a half of competition marred with hiccups and reruns, the Delainavesi all girls boarding school reigned with 15 Gold, 14 silver and 8 bronze medals.
Team captain Martharina Tove, a seventh former from Nasigatoka, Nadroga said they worked hard over 2 months but still did not expect to win every grade.
Despite heavy competition in the track events from Nasinu Secondary School and Latter Day Saints College, BMS scooped every category with field events win to backup silvers and bronze on the tracks.
"Last year we won three grades so out goal was to defend those three titles again in order to win," Tove said.
"I am so proud of my squad because their hard work especially in the field events, has made the difference."
The 17 year old said the school had stepped up their preparations for sports in an effort to improve the school standings.
"When I started in BMS, we would get 1 medal sometimes silver sometimes gold at the Coca Cola games. Each year we have improved."
The track and field leader said their secret weapon was faith and team spirit.
"I just want to thank God because we have kept him in our preparations and it has helped us work hard. Our team bonding has helped us work harder."
Tove also praised her teachers and BMS old scholars whom she said have been the backbone of their preparations. 








