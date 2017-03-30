Fiji Time: 11:00 PM on Thursday 30 March

Police stop brawls at Suva zone meet

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 6:45PM STUDENTS who get involved in fights during the Coca Cola National Finals next month can expect the law to come down hard on them.

The Fiji Police Force has followed the games national torch currently on a relay to various schools around the country, with a stern message for students.

Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro said, in anticipation of the excitement  of the games and the negativity that comes with it, police presence would continue to increase with the build-up to the Coke Games.

"We want these students to think of the bigger picture and to know that if they get involved in criminal activities, they will be charged and this could change their lives forever," Ms Naisoro said.

She made the comments after an incident at the ANZ National Stadium today during the Suva Zone 1 Athletics competition.

Police Officers and security guards of the Fiji Sports Council disrupted a fight just in time to prevent what could have been a big brawl between at least 200 students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and John Wesley College.

"The Fiji Police Force is anticipating that students who attend next month's Coca Cola National Championships may get into fights. That's why we have been going out to schools and talking to students, raising awareness on the effects of this sort of activities."








