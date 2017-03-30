Lolohea appears in high court

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:43PM THE 56-year-old man charged with the alleged murder of his de-facto partner in Nadera last Monday will make his first appearance before the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

Timoci Tupou Lolohea is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Elenoa Dicovi at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

He was alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg where the deceased was working and committed the offence.

He has been further remanded in custody.