Fiji Time: 11:01 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lolohea appears in high court

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 6:43PM THE 56-year-old man charged with the alleged murder of his de-facto partner in Nadera last Monday will make his first appearance before the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

Timoci Tupou Lolohea is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Elenoa Dicovi at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

He was alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg where the deceased was working and committed the offence.

He has been further remanded in custody.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Farm boy dreams big
  7. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  10. Farmers pick on cane price

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)