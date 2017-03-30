Fiji Time: 11:00 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$700m-plus annual tax not collected: FIU

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 6:40PM MORE than $700million of annual tax is reported to have not been collected as a result of the 'unofficial economy', says Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) director Razim Buksh.

He revealed this during their submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Suva today.

"Official sources have reported that the value of cannabis seized in Fiji over the years have totaled over millions of dollars. These sums would have to be laundered if the drugs were sold on the markets," Mr Buksh said.

He did not detail in his submission the period of time involved.

"It is reported that the annual tax not collected as a result of the unofficial economy in Fiji is $716.2million."

He said FIU had made a number of intelligence dissemination to law enforcement agencies, including the Fiji Police Force relating to alleged drug trafficking and human trafficking.

"As a result of FIU's collaboration and assistance, a number of cases have been successfully investigated and prosecuted for drug trafficking and human trafficking."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Farm boy dreams big
  7. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  10. Farmers pick on cane price

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)