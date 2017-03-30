$700m-plus annual tax not collected: FIU

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Intelligence Unit director Razim Buksh (right) makes his way from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence meeting in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 6:40PM MORE than $700million of annual tax is reported to have not been collected as a result of the 'unofficial economy', says Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) director Razim Buksh.

He revealed this during their submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Suva today.

"Official sources have reported that the value of cannabis seized in Fiji over the years have totaled over millions of dollars. These sums would have to be laundered if the drugs were sold on the markets," Mr Buksh said.

He did not detail in his submission the period of time involved.

"It is reported that the annual tax not collected as a result of the unofficial economy in Fiji is $716.2million."

He said FIU had made a number of intelligence dissemination to law enforcement agencies, including the Fiji Police Force relating to alleged drug trafficking and human trafficking.

"As a result of FIU's collaboration and assistance, a number of cases have been successfully investigated and prosecuted for drug trafficking and human trafficking."