Ministry reaches out to Labasa fire victims

Update: 6:23PM ASSISTANT Minister for Women, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar today donated a cheque of $1000, including clothes, blanket to the family of three girls who died during the house fire in Boca, Bulileka last Friday.

A statement from Ms Bhatnagar stated the cheque was part of the ministry's Fire Victims Relief Assistance.

Ms Bhatnagar said that through a partnership with relevant stakeholders, the ministry would look at ways to further assist those families.

Meanwhile, couple Rajesh Kumar and Karuna Devi were thankful for the support shown to them from members of the public and especially the ministry.