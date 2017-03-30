Suva Zone 1: ISS jumper takes two gold

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image George Sidell making his winning jump in the junior boys high jump. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 5:48PM ONLY two months ago, International School Suva student George Sidell had never taken part in track and field.

Today, he took home a gold medal in the junior boys high jump with a 1.65m effort and in the long jump not much later with a jump of 5.67m.

The Kiwi expatriate who moved to Fiji less than a year ago when his father came to join the New Zealand High Commission said he had never thought about athletics before moving here.

"I did not really do athletics until I moved to Fiji," George said.

"I feel pretty good about athletics now."

The 15-year-old praised his two school teachers - Master John and Master Fes who told him "you can jump" and got him onto an intense training regime.

"Training was really intense, hard and really exhausting because I had never done anything like this before," he said.

"Athletics is the best thing ever, I love it!"

Excited about winning gold today, the normally Auckland resident said he was nervous about what was ahead but said he would turn to more "hard core" training to prepare for next month's national finals.