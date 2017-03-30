Fiji Time: 11:00 PM on Thursday 30 March

WAF reports burst transmission mains

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 5:07PM RESIDENTS in the greater areas along the Nausori-Suva corridor beginning from Namadi right up to Nakasi are currently experiencing a water cut after two burst in transmission mains from the Waila treatment plant to Wainibuku Reservoir.

The areas affected include: Princess Road, Dokainasuva, Colo-i-Suva, Nagatugatu, Tacirua, Caubati, Sakoca, Tacirua East, Namadi heights, Lower and Upper Ragg Avenue, Makoi, Navosai, Laqere Village, Muanikoso Village, Muanikoso, Makoi, Upper Tacirua, Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Valelevu, Cunningham, Niranjan St, Deoji St, Amputch, Narere, Nadawa, Nadera, Dacvuilevu Housing, Nakasi and all areas receiving water from the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Residents in those areas are advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary period.

The authority has stated that supply is expected to be gradually restored from 6am tomorrow.

Questions sent to WAF on a timetable for water carting remains unanswered but the authority had stated that water carts would be on standby to service affected areas as and when the need arose.








