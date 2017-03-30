Music awards category dedicated to Mawi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image TABS Investments director Seini Tabete, Nemani Vanua, Inoke 'Knox' Kalounisiga, Tom Mawi, Apakuki Nalawa and Laisa Vulakoro at the launch of their new Tom Mawi Guitarist Award this year. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:51PM THE Fiji Performing Rights Association has added a new category - the Tom Mawi Guitar award to this year's FPRA Music awards.

Local musician Inoke Kalounisiga who will be chairing the panel of judges launched the award at the FPRA office today.

"I was told this was going to be part of this year's award and I was so happy because FPRA is going to increase that spectrum of lime light and involve other aspects of the music industry in Fiji," Kalounisiga said.

The judges for the award include renowned musicians such as Tom Mawi, Nemani Vanua, Apakuki Nalawa, Inoke Kalounisiga and Nesbitt Hazelman.