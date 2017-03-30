Fiji Time: 11:01 PM on Thursday 30 March

Music awards category dedicated to Mawi

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 4:51PM THE Fiji Performing Rights Association has added a new category - the Tom Mawi Guitar award to this year's FPRA Music awards.

Local musician Inoke Kalounisiga who will be chairing the panel of judges launched the award at the FPRA office today.

"I was told this was going to be part of this year's award and I was so happy because FPRA is going to increase that spectrum of lime light and involve other aspects of the music industry in Fiji," Kalounisiga said.

The judges for the award include renowned musicians such as Tom Mawi, Nemani Vanua, Apakuki Nalawa, Inoke Kalounisiga and Nesbitt Hazelman.








