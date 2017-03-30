Fiji Time: 11:01 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji progress in creating new nursing positions

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 4:39PM FIJI has significantly progressed in creating additional new nursing positions in the last seven years and Government has continued to keep up on its agenda.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar highlighted this while delivering her opening address at the third National Nursing Scientific Symposium at the Pearl South Pacific Resort this morning.

"Nursing shortage around the globe is an undebatable fact," Ms Akbar said.

"While nations have continued to develop matching strategies to address this ongoing issue, building nursing numbers will have a great impact in achieving health service needs, population health needs including the achievement of local and global health initiative."

Meanwhile, director Nursing Selina Waqa said the symposium would assist nurses to broaden their knowledge and at the same time help them understand their roles.

"This is a scientific forum so we want evidence-based information and some of the research papers will be presented today," Ms Waqa said.

The theme of the symposium is 'Overcoming Nursing Challenges in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals' and speakers are from Australia and New Zealand.

The two-day symposium ends tomorrow.








