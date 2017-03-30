Biggest zone meet wants more time

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva Zone 1 has up to 5 heats of every single event like this 200m junior boys event. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:32PM TIMES for the short sprints at the Suva Zone 1 athletics competition currently underway at the ANZ National Stadium have impressed the event organisers.

As the event completes preliminary runs of its 100m, 200m and 400m events, their fastest senior school boy heading into the finals has clocked just over 11s and its senior 100m female runner has come in at just over 12s.

Meet manager Uraia Toribau said the zone was the biggest event in the Coca Cola Games athletics series so ensuring the athletes get a fair chance to do their best was a focus.

"We realise that many schools do not yet have the resources to help their athletes with recovery so this is something we hope will change in the future as competition gets better," Toribau said.

"If we had more time to run this meet, it would give the athletes the opportunity to recover and then run all their races well."

The Dudley High School teacher said this was a situation only the Ministry of Education could change as schools were given a strict time frame to stage their athletics events.

Running an hour behind, the Suva Zone 1 athletics meet is the third last district championship before tomorrows Suva Zone 2 and the Maritime Athletics Zone next week.

The national finals of the Coca Cola Games takes place on April 20-22 at the ANZ National Stadium.