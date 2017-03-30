Fiji Time: 11:01 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tiliva 7s proceeds for teachers quarters

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 4:29PM VODAFONE Tiliva 7s organisers have confirmed that funds raised from the tournament would be directed to the construction of the new teachers quarters for Tiliva District School.

Tiliva 7s organising committee member Alipate Naikasava made this known at the official launch of the tournament held at the Fiji Trades Union Congress building in Suva earlier this week.

"We are intending to build two teachers quarters for the Tiliva District School. In saying this, although the Government is assisting a lot in the education of this country, we intend to assist the Government which is concentrating on the rehabilitation programs after the cyclone Winston," Naikasava said.

Organisers have also revealed that in terms of boat logistics, teams should be advised that the Lomaiviti Princess would be leaving the Narain Jetty in Suva on April 26 for Naleca in Kadavu, while the Liahona would be departing Naleca for Narain Jetty on April 29.

Interested teams outside of Kadavu are advised to make the necessary bookings as soon as possible.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Farm boy dreams big
  7. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  10. Farmers pick on cane price

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)