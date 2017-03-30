Tiliva 7s proceeds for teachers quarters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tiliva 7s spokesperson Lynda Tabuya (centre) flanked by Tevita Lule and Alipate Nakasava (right) during the Tiliva 7s press conference in Suva on Monday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:29PM VODAFONE Tiliva 7s organisers have confirmed that funds raised from the tournament would be directed to the construction of the new teachers quarters for Tiliva District School.

Tiliva 7s organising committee member Alipate Naikasava made this known at the official launch of the tournament held at the Fiji Trades Union Congress building in Suva earlier this week.

"We are intending to build two teachers quarters for the Tiliva District School. In saying this, although the Government is assisting a lot in the education of this country, we intend to assist the Government which is concentrating on the rehabilitation programs after the cyclone Winston," Naikasava said.

Organisers have also revealed that in terms of boat logistics, teams should be advised that the Lomaiviti Princess would be leaving the Narain Jetty in Suva on April 26 for Naleca in Kadavu, while the Liahona would be departing Naleca for Narain Jetty on April 29.

Interested teams outside of Kadavu are advised to make the necessary bookings as soon as possible.