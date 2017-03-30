Fiji Time: 11:00 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ali commends FRU move to engage women

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 4:25PM THE Fiji Rugby Union's (FRU) plan to engage Women in all things rugby has been welcomed and commended by Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) director Shamima Ali.

"We welcome that initiative and we believe that FRU should be commended for taking this lead and this initiative," Ali said.

She added they had been working with the FRU for the past couple of years in sponsoring women's rugby and also conducting 'Ending violence against women programs'.

"We are looking forward to that partnership and definitely this is another achievement for women, particularly for women in sports."

She added women involved in those sorts of male-dominant sport should have good mentoring and an environment should be created that would encourage their contribution and inputs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Farm boy dreams big
  7. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  10. Farmers pick on cane price

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)