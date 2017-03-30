Ali commends FRU move to engage women

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:25PM THE Fiji Rugby Union's (FRU) plan to engage Women in all things rugby has been welcomed and commended by Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) director Shamima Ali.

"We welcome that initiative and we believe that FRU should be commended for taking this lead and this initiative," Ali said.

She added they had been working with the FRU for the past couple of years in sponsoring women's rugby and also conducting 'Ending violence against women programs'.

"We are looking forward to that partnership and definitely this is another achievement for women, particularly for women in sports."

She added women involved in those sorts of male-dominant sport should have good mentoring and an environment should be created that would encourage their contribution and inputs.