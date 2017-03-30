7s heros depart for Hong Kong

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji 7s skipper Osea Kolinisau, Setareki Bituniyata and Jerry Tuwai at the Nadi Airport this morning. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 4:13PM THE national 7s team departed the country this morning to defend the Hong Kong 7s title.

Warhorse Isake Katonibau who was part of the victorious Fiji 7s team last year said the players would play their hearts out to bring smiles on the faces of all Fijians.

He said playing at the famous So Kon Po Stadium would inspire the boys to deliver the goods since it had been the dream of all Fijian rugby boys to play at Hong Kong.

"It is always a pleasure to play in Hong Kong," said Katonibau.

"We will give our best to make end meets."

Coach Gareth Baber said the players knew the significance of playing at Hong Kong.

"It is special for me also being a former Hong Kong coach," Baber said.

"Hong Kong is almost like a home turf for the Fijians and we are looking forward to the competition."

The team is pooled with New Zealand, Wales and Japan in next weekend's Hong Kong 7s.

The side will later participate at the Singapore 7s.

Team:

Apisai Domolailai, Jasa Veremalua, Isake Katonibau, Mesulame Kunavula, Setareki Bituniyata, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kalioni Nasoko, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Vatemo Ravouvou, Amenoni Nasilasila, Osea Kolinisau, Joeli Lutumailagi, Nacanieli Labalaba.