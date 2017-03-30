FLP prepares for conference and polls

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:07PM THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says its delegate's conference is not due until July later this year.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said preparations were going well for the party ahead of the conference and the 2018 general elections.

He said during the conference, the party would announce the names of its candidates to contest the elections under the party's banner.

Mr Chaudhry said when the time was right, the party would announce the name of the person who would lead the party into the general elections.