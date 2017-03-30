Fiji Time: 11:01 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP prepares for conference and polls

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 4:07PM THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says its delegate's conference is not due until July later this year.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said preparations were going well for the party ahead of the conference and the 2018 general elections.

He said during the conference, the party would announce the names of its candidates to contest the elections under the party's banner.

Mr Chaudhry said when the time was right, the party would announce the name of the person who would lead the party into the general elections.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Farm boy dreams big
  7. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  10. Farmers pick on cane price

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)