BMS breaks 1987 javelin record

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 4:03PM BALLANTINE Memorial School has broken two Suva Zone 1 athletics records and one is quite possibly the oldest in the zone if not the country.

In the Inter Girls Javeline event, Merewalesi Manumanutabua's throw of 36.60m broke the record of 35.53m.

The javelin record was set in 1987 by Loraini T also of Ballantine Memorial School.

Korovou Veiqaravi Manuapai, 14, will take to Delainavesi a gold medal from the sub junior girls discus event.

Her throw of 22.24m broke the previous record of 21.93m set by Raitinunea Kaete of Rabi High School in 2016.








