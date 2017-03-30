Association warns of 'unknown' dentist

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:00PM THE Fiji Dental Association has warned members of the public of an Asian national practicing as a dentist in the country whose qualifications and experience was yet to be determined.

Association president Dr Vikash Singh said the practitioner was operating from a Victoria Parade premises in Suva.

"Public safety is the main concern of the association and due diligence checks before visiting these dental practitioners is advised," Dr Singh said.

"We are not sure if proper procedures have been followed, and due diligence has been conducted in the interest of public safety.

"In the recent past, we have seen many bogus health practitioners prosecuted for various offences."

He said a thorough investigation was needed.