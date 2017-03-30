Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Suva Zone 1: Three schools lead

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 1:36PM AS expected, Suva Zone 1 leaders Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Nasinu Secondary School and Ballantine Memorial School lead today's medal tally as half of the day's events are complete.

RSMS and Nasinu both tie for first place with two gold and 1 silver medal each.  

Ratu Sukuna grabbed theirs in the field events, one from the junior boys long jump to Sira Uate and Leo Cakaunivalu grabbed one in the senior boys high jump.

The golds for the girls from Delainavesi came from junior girls high jumper Penaisia Finau and in the 3000m open grade from Maraia Meki.

Medal Tally:

GIRLS

BMS - 2G 1S 2B

Cathedral - 1G 1S

NAS - 1G

Namosi - 1B

LDS - 1S 1B

ISS - 1S

BOYS

Nasinu - 2G 1B

RSMS - 2G 1B

Lami - 1G 1S 1B

John Wesley - 1G 1S

Dudley - 1G

DAV College - 1G

WSS - 1S 1B

WCC - 1S 1B








