Ba accident victim dies in hospital

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:13PM A 12-YEAR-old girl from Ba passed away at the Lautoka hospital yesterday from injuries sustained in a car accident on Monday early this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the teenager was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a retired school teacher.

She said the vehicle landed in the Elevuka Creek at around 6pm while reversing.

"The 12-year-old passenger was rescued by members of the public, conveyed to Ba Mission hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka hospital," Ms Naisoro said.

"She passed away yesterday morning. Once the post mortem is conducted and all relevant statements and reports gathered, we will bring the driver in for questioning."