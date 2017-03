/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaupua Esela of DAV College jumps to a new sub-junior boys long jump record at the Suva Zone 1 athletics meet. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 11:54AM DAYANAND Anglo Vedic College (DAV) broke first ground at the Suva Zone 1 Coca Cola athletics meet this morning when it claimed a new record in the sub junior boys long jump event.

Sub junior male athlete, Kaupua Eti Esela of Tuvalu jumped 4.85m to break the earlier record of 4.62m set by Misaele Moceivunisea of AOG in 2014 .

The silver and bronze medals went to John Wesley College and International Secondary School, respectively, who also each cleared the old record.