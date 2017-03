/ Front page / News

Update: 11:39AM WATER Authority of Fiji customers living in parts of Sigatoka are advised to store up on water for their immediate use between 10am and 4pm today.

Water supply to areas including Nasau, Nairokoroko, Naduri, Nakalavu and Nakaubuta has been disrupted as a result of installation works from Nacocolevu to Naumai.

The authority has advised its customers of available water carts on standby to service the affected areas when the need arose.

It expects supply to be restored at 5pm.