Water disruption in parts of Ba

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Update: 11:13AM RESIDENTS in parts of Ba are advised to expect water disruptions today from 10am to 2pm as engineers attend tyo a burst main at Wailailai.

Areas affected include parts of Wailailai, Votua, Nawaqerua, Togalevu, Natutu and Mataniqara.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers in those affected areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period. 

It has also advised that water carts would be on standby to service the affected areas as and when there is a need. 








