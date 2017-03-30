/ Front page / News

"WE have to put aside emotions and focus on where money should be spent."

This was the message from Fiji Sugar Corporation board chairman Vishnu Mohan to farmers and industry stakeholders about the decision to close the Penang sugar mill.

Mr Mohan said building a new mill would have cost about $50 million — money the miller did not have.

"If I had $50m today, we would re-do the rail system and improve the road transport network. There are so many other areas where we can spend money wisely and improve the future viability of this corporation," he said.

"We have to essentially start from ground zero, so we had to ask the question 'do we really need a mill at Penang or can we spend the money wisely and still get the result we are looking for.'

"We need two-and-a-half million tonnes of sugar cane to break even and we need at least three-and-a-half million tonnes to call the company on a reasonably sound footing.

"We are nowhere close to that and we need to work towards those kind of goals."

Mr Mohan said the FSC board was working on a development strategy and a draft could be ready by May.

Growers' representative organisations have raised concerns that the closure of the mill would have adverse effects on farmer confidence and production.

Both, the Fiji Cane Growers Association and National Farmers Union have expressed disappointment on the decision to close Penang mill permanently.