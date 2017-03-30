Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

North airport plans

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, March 30, 2017

THE Government has identified two areas in the Northern Division for an international airport.

Northern divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu revealed this at the National Development Plan consultations held in Cakaudrove.

Mr Bolalevu said one area identified was Seaqaqa while the other was yet to be confirmed. However, it is believed that Wailevu in Labasa had also been identified as a second option.

But Mr Bolalevu said no details could be revealed yet as experts were working on the plans.

He said the international airport would benefit the North.

In the 20-year and five-year development plan, Government aims to also enhance Nadi's position as the nation's main gateway, continue upgrading Nausori International Airport and develop a new airport to provide more international services.

