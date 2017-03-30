Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Boost for awards

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, March 30, 2017

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) has received a major boost towards its annual music awards in May this year.

This, after FPRA partnered with Damodar Event Cinemas to announce its nominees for the awards on April 13.

Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar said the group's main focus was advocating copyright issues and protecting the music industry in the country.

"It is a great year for music. With these efforts, there is a bright future for the music industry in the country," he said.

"We have great and talented people coming on board for the music awards. We also want to acknowledge the Government's work on copyright which is very crucial."

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said they were grateful for the support shown by Damodar Group towards their awards night.

"This support goes all the way down to the development of the industry in the country and we hope to continue to work with Damodar Group in the future," she said.

The awards night will be held on May 13 with five people nominated in each of the 15 categories.








