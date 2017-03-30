MOU aims to prevent, eliminate illicit tobacco trade

/ Front page / News

A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) has been signed to prevent and eliminate illicit tobacco trade in the Pacific region through collaborative activities.

The MOU was signed between the Oceania Customs Organization (OCO) Secretariat and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Suva on Tuesday.

OCO Secretariat head Seve Paeniu said the demand for illicit tobacco was high because of increasing taxes on tobacco products in the region.

"With the increase in illicit trade, there is also increase in organised crime involvement who see the illegal tobacco trade as low-risk, high profit opportunity," he said. According to Mr Paeniu, organised crime groups were becoming increasingly attracted to tobacco smuggling.

"So illicit tobacco trade does not only drain the budgets of our governments and feed into organised crime, but it also severely undermines efforts to protect public health," he said.

Mr Paeniu said the MOU outlined key joint activities that could be pursued with the WHO and included information and data sharing, alignment of Customs legislation and awareness raising.

WHO representative for the South Pacific Corinne Capuano said the Pacific was not too small to be affected by illicit trade of tobacco products.

"Our Customs colleagues protect our borders and are first line of defence against tobacco products that do not comply with national laws coming into Pacific Islands," Ms Capuano said.

A latest presentation reported that about 9.2 per cent of cigarettes consumed in 16 Asia Pacific member countries were illicit.