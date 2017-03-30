Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MOU aims to prevent, eliminate illicit tobacco trade

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, March 30, 2017

A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) has been signed to prevent and eliminate illicit tobacco trade in the Pacific region through collaborative activities.

The MOU was signed between the Oceania Customs Organization (OCO) Secretariat and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Suva on Tuesday.

OCO Secretariat head Seve Paeniu said the demand for illicit tobacco was high because of increasing taxes on tobacco products in the region.

"With the increase in illicit trade, there is also increase in organised crime involvement who see the illegal tobacco trade as low-risk, high profit opportunity," he said. According to Mr Paeniu, organised crime groups were becoming increasingly attracted to tobacco smuggling.

"So illicit tobacco trade does not only drain the budgets of our governments and feed into organised crime, but it also severely undermines efforts to protect public health," he said.

Mr Paeniu said the MOU outlined key joint activities that could be pursued with the WHO and included information and data sharing, alignment of Customs legislation and awareness raising.

WHO representative for the South Pacific Corinne Capuano said the Pacific was not too small to be affected by illicit trade of tobacco products.

"Our Customs colleagues protect our borders and are first line of defence against tobacco products that do not comply with national laws coming into Pacific Islands," Ms Capuano said.

A latest presentation reported that about 9.2 per cent of cigarettes consumed in 16 Asia Pacific member countries were illicit.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  7. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Farmers pick on cane price
  10. Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)