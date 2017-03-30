EU hails Fiji move

/ Front page / News

THE European Union has welcomed Fiji's ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), which was authorised by Parliament last week.

It says the ratification is an important step for the promotion and protection of the human rights and interests of people with disabilities in Fiji.

"The EU therefore welcomes its ratification by Fiji, which sends a strong signal to other countries that have yet to sign and/or to ratify this important convention and looks forward to the Government working with affected groups to take forward implementation," a statement from the EU delegation to the Pacific, France, UK and Spain said.

"Around the world, people with disabilities and their families are faced with discrimination and hardship, be it in their physical environment, in educational establishments or on the labour market.

"Consequently, few have stable jobs and regular incomes."

The EU said it would continue to assist Fiji in addressing these important challenges and stands ready to work with the Fijian Government in ratifying other UN human rights treaties.

Meanwhile, Fiji Disabled People's Federation office manager Lanieta Tuimabu said the ratification would provide an appropriate pathway to realising and ensuring accessibility and better development programs for people with disabilities.

"The convention means a check on all existing legislation, policies and programs to ensure that they comply with CRPD provision," she said.

"Fiji will need to make sure that people with disabilities fully enjoy the rights on a non-discriminatory basis and would have to provide access to education, employment, transport, infrastructure, buildings open to the public, granting the right to vote and ensuring political participation."

Mrs Tuimabu said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would have to ensure that Fiji deposits the instrument of ratification at the UN in New York upon which Fiji would be accepted as a state party to the CRPD.

"For Fiji to domesticate the rights of persons with disabilities is very important as it's something that we advocate to ensure that Fiji is able to pass these rights for person with disabilities Bill in the near future so that implementation is carried out at the national level," Mrs Tuimabu said.