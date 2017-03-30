USP students to receive tablets

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USP Vice Chancellor Rajesh Chandra with recipients of the computer tablets at USP in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE University of the South Pacific will give a tablet each to 2500 first-year degree students to boost e-learning in its campuses in the Pacific region.

USP vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra said students receiving the free tablets would have to be first-year degree students who had fully paid their school fees.

While launching the scheme at the university on Tuesday afternoon, he said this was an initiative to boost e-learning in which students could easily access educational materials.

Prof Chandra said it would also be a platform where lecturers and tutors could easily contact their students.

"When they receive the tablets, it becomes a primary mean where they can access our learning materials," he said.

"And one of the reasons we want them to have SIM cards is to ensure easy communications when lecturers want to update them on tutorial changes or updates on tests."

Prof Chandra said they had bought a network access control software worth $500,000 to ensure they had full knowledge of any device being connected to the network and to explain viruses and unwanted incidences that could happen to the network.

Furthermore, he said they already had a list of students who were eligible for the tablets.

He said through the tablets, students could also listen to their lecture recordings through their lecture capture systems.

Prof Chandra said that social networking sites would not be accessible during peak hours as it was university policy that these sites were not made integral aspects of student learning.