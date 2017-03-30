Vanishing land

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Veidrala villagers extracting sand from the community's shoreline. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

NAKOROTUBU district in the Ra Province is laden with picturesque landscapes, some of the most beautiful and peaceful scenery in Fiji.

But it is beauty that is fragile.

Threatened by climate change, the appeal of this coastal region can be lost in the not too distant future.

The adverse change in weather is already impacting the lives of the thousands who live there.

Some communities, however, are refusing to give in, making efforts to adapt to the weather patterns rather than let it overtake their lives.

A team from this newspaper, visited the district which is home to more than 20 villages.

Some dot the coastline — while the rest are further inland.

The first stop — Veidrala Village.

A community of more than 350 people, the coastal village is propped on a side of a hill which villagers laboriously climb each day.

It is a rewarding hike nevertheless, offering a 180 degrees breathtaking view of the Vatu-i-Ra passage.

The village was one of our first coastal stops along Nakorotubu two days after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck last year.

It was a mangled wreck then and we met some of the most disheartened and disillusioned faces.

More than a year later, the villagers are slowly rebuilding their homes.

They are hoping all structure will be completed at some point this year.

Village headman Vilive Vatu said the extreme weather changes had left a mark in the community of more than 50 households.

"We live on coconuts," he said of their major source of income.

"But you will hardly see a tree that has coconuts.

"Most of the trees that are still standing are the dead ones left behind by Winston."

Mr Vatu said the coastline was now inundated with soil.

"Every time it rains, there's mud flowing down from hills.

"There are landslides and most of our people have to move their plantations to higher ground."

He said the prospect of moving the village to a better location for better food security and for safety reasons was a far-fetched dream.

"We've been living here for as long as we can remember.

"I think it would take a lot of money to move somewhere else."

So with little options available to them, the villagers have no choice but to adapt.

They paddle further out to sea to fish and dive.

And they move to higher grounds to plant their vegetable and crops.

Neighbouring village, Nasau is no stranger to the impact of climate change.

Way before STC Winston and Tropical Cyclone Evan, because of the impact of rising sea levels, village elders uprooted their community hall and rebuilt a smaller meeting place further inland. It was smaller, but safer.

During STC Winston, tidal surges destroyed and damaged many properties in Nasau.

Travelling back to the village this time around, standing out prominently for us who were out at sea, was the $1.5 million New Zealand Government-funded community hall.

The white structure, fully equipped with kitchens, bathrooms and tiled hall was a project built specifically last year for villagers to use as a safe haven during natural disasters.

The village has been engaged in coastline rehabilitation and climate change adaptation awareness programs with various NGOs.

Village headman Inisio Navuasese said coastline erosion was one of their major challenges.

"We used to have more than 30 houses back in the 1970s but now we have just about 10," he said.

"The places our houses used to be are now under water."

The village situated at the foot of a cliff has no way of extending inland.

"We don't want to move but we are building stronger houses and a better community hall.

"We also started planting mangroves along the shore about five or six years ago."

Mr Navuasese said the village had a good supply of fresh water which was one of the reasons they had remained in the area.

"We have caves nearby where most of us run to when the weather gets rough.

"And we started planting further inside to protect our crops."

A 15-minute boat ride from Nasau lies Navuniivi.

The much larger traditional village consists of more than 40 households and is one of the more prominent communities along the Nakorotubu coastline.

Here, the impact of climate change is prominent inland than it is along the seashore.

Former village headman and farmer Josefa Qiokata said landslides were a constant occurrence during heavy downpours.

This was more evident during the heavy rain experienced in recent months.

"I used to plant watermelon and pineapples," said Mr Qiokata.

"But after a landslide last year, I decided to stop.

"It completely wiped out about four acres of my farm."

Mr Qiokata said his coconut plantations had also suffered considerably.

"I have to replant them but I'm being told that there's very little supply of new coconut trees.

"So I have to wait."

He said he has turned to other durable crops and vegetables that would earn a few more dollars.

"I started planting cocoa about 15 years ago.

"But recently, I've really picked up on producing cocoa because of its demand and its easier to grow in this climate.

"The heat that we are getting now, it makes the land harder to cultivate so I stick to crops that can withstand this types of soil.

"It's not such a big loss for me but I do see the changes that I had to make.

"During these times we need to change our ways too to be able to cope."

His words were echoed by many in the region, that barring any other options, life will have to go on.

Despite the vanishing land and depleting food sources, villagers will just have to adapt if they want to survive.