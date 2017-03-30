Fiji Time: 4:03 PM on Thursday 30 March

Trade waste amnesty

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, March 30, 2017

THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is giving six months amnesty period to customers to regularise their pre-treatment under the trade waste policy.

WAF's chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the six months amnesty period was to ensure that customers had all their processes in place before they are issued with a permit.

"We will give six months amnesty to customers to regularise their pre-treatment, to ensure their processes are in place and we will then issue provisional permits and then a full permit to allow them to discharge into our systems," he said.

"An example of this is a grease trap which is used when restaurants fry food. It captures all the oil and grease that is poured down the sink.

"If they don't use a grease trap, all these things come to our system, clog up the pumps and affect our processes of treatment at our treatment plant."

Mr Ravai said the whole purpose of the trade waste policy was to regularise the industries disposing waste into their system and set a framework on how organisations should comply.

He said they were still in consultation with the Fiji Commerce Commission on the charges incurred by customers which need to be approved by the commission.








