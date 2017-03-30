HFH to the rescue with 151 houses

/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 151 houses have been built in various divisions in Fiji since June last year by Habitat for Humanity Fiji as part of its response to the devastation left behind by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji (HFH Fiji) is a non-profit organisation founded in 1991 and is a member of Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI), founded in 1976 to eliminate poverty and homelessness.

Organisation's spokeseperson Doreen Narayan said they built homes in all divisions throughout Fiji and it included outer islands that were affected during STC Winston.

"All 151 houses are part of Winston response from June last year to present and our aim is to build 500 new homes post Winston, but this is subject to funding as we continue to appeal to more donors," she said.

Ms Narayan said HFH Fiji built more than 1000 homes throughout Fiji since its establishment in 1991.

"We build and repair homes for low-income families and is one of the biggest single entity housing providers in Fiji next to government."