Villagers take on task

+ Enlarge this image Dakuivuna villagers who have now taken over the task of mowing 1.5km of Dakuivuna Road in Tailevu. Picture: Supplied

VILLAGERS of Dakuivuna in Tailevu have been tasked to mow about 1.5 kilometres of the Dakuivuna Rd in Tailevu.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), which is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority, will supervise the villagers.

"It's great to see the villagers taking this on board and owning the process," said FHH Rural East manager Blair Reid.

The grass and vegetation clean up around villages falls under FRA's rural maintenance program and is implemented by its contractor FHH.

While FHH will provide the signage and supervision of the site, Mr Reid said the villagers would be responsible for themselves as any other subcontractor.

To prepare members of the Dakuivuna community, a FHH team held awareness sessions with villagers last year on the importance of wearing personal protective equipment, identification of work site hazards and the correct method of operating the brushcutter.

"FHH has been working closely with FRA and the village with a 'best for network and best for village' goal with safety for the villagers and road users being a priority," Mr Reid said.

"Other villages are showing interest in the program. The same criteria as for Dakuivuna will apply and final approval from FRA will be required before the go ahead is given.

"It's good to see the people of Fiji, the FRA and FHH working together towards a common goal."