Don't 'flout the law'

+ Enlarge this image Passengers walk across to board the bus at Kasavu, Tailevu yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Fiji Roads Authority has warned members of the public to follow the law after receiving complaints about the unruly behaviour of motorists and some citizens at the road slip site in Kasavu, Tailevu.

"The FRA is aware of allegations that some members of the public, possibly local residents, are charging motorists a fee for facilitating an illegal crossing of the Kasavu slip site," Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said.

Mr Hutchinson said the site was not monitored on a 24-hour basis and they were reliant on the public doing the right thing.

"Unfortunately, there are a number among us who will happily flout the law and put themselves and others in danger," he said.

"The Fiji Roads Authority is hereby warning offenders that anyone caught will be handed over to the police."

Meanwhile, works at the Kasavu slip are slowly progressing and motorists can look forward to the re-opening of the Kings Rd by mid-May this year.

"The FRA has appointed Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to go ahead with assembling and installing the modular steel bridge at Kasavu," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the preparation works were already in progress with the contractor moving in to establish onsite.

"The cost to install the Bailey bridge solution is $398,500 Vat Exclusive Price (VEP)," he said.

"The long-term solution will require an examination of the future road on its current alignment and as I've stated earlier that this setup will permit buses and heavy vehicles operating at legal roads to use the Kings Rd."

Mr Hutchinson said the bridge solution would be a single lane for buses, cars and trucks and it would be controlled by solar powered traffic lights.