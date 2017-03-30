Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Training for vendors

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, March 30, 2017

MARKET vendors around Fiji went through a safety awareness program in various locations last week.

The safety awareness program will enable vendors to handle a choking person and conduct a cardiopulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR.

The training was organised by the UN Women and the Fiji Red Cross Society.

Suva market vendor, Christine Devi said she was glad to be part of a great program that had taught her steps on how to save lives.

"It is indeed a very fruitful training," she said.

Ms Devi said the training helped her gain knowledge of what to do when someone needed first aid assistance.

"I can say that I am able to save lives after this training and I won't be scared of applying everything that I have learned today," she said.

Fiji Red Cross Society co-ordinator Riaz Khan said there were eight modules for participants to go through in order for them to qualify.

"Participants should complete the two days training and pass an exam which will be conducted on the last day of training in order for them to qualify," he said.

"After the training the participants will be qualified first aiders which are valid for three years."

Mr Khan said participants would be able to conduct CPR, handle a choking person, handle a heart problem person, handle a stroke patient, muscle and bone injury etc.

"This is the first time for market vendors to be trained under the Pacific first aid and CPR, also to be qualified first aiders trained by Fiji Red Cross," he said.

"Market vendors meet thousands of people nearly every day, so it's always good to have first aiders in the market."

Mr Khan said some customers may need first aid assistance if sick.

"Vendors would be able to help someone in the market who suffers from epilepsy and this is another way the qualified first aiders from our markets will be able to manage the patient before the ambulance arrives."

United Nations Women representative Anna Parini said they were impressed with the outcome and response by the market vendors during the training.

"We are greatly impressed with Red Cross staff who have demonstrated extensive knowledge on first aid skills, a commendable command of the class, a creative approach to teaching, and an ability to communicate information in an easily understandable fashion."








