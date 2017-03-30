Katia admits charges

/ Front page / News

FORMER acting deputy official receiver at the Ministry of Justice, Viliame Katia, pleaded guilty to all 11 corruption related counts when he appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Katia, who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

He is charged with three counts of abuse of office for gain, four counts of forgery, one count of embezzlement by servant, one count of false information to public servant, one count of unauthorised modification of data and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

The matter has been adjourned to April 7 for prosecution to file application to transfer the case to the High Court for sentencing.