48 students receive gold medals

+ Enlarge this image The USP gold medallists under the faculty of business and economics after the presentation of medals at the Japan-Pacific ICT centre in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FORTY-EIGHT students of the University of the South Pacific received gold medals in 49 categories during the medals and prizes presentation ceremony at the university's Laucala Bay campus in Suva last night.

Apart from the Fiji awardees, there were three recipients from the Solomon Islands, four students from Samoa, two students from Tonga, one from Vanuatu and one student each from international non-member countries of Australia, Papua New Guinea, Guyana, and the UK.

Deputy vice-chancellor at USP Professor Derrick Armstrong said the university prided itself in not only being a platform for secondary school achievers, but as an enabling environment for mid-career entrants.

He also paid tribute to mature entrants who have had the courage and ambition to pursue higher education.